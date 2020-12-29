MULTIMEDIA

Honoring a WWII U.S. Jewish soldier at the Manila American Cemetery

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Representatives of the Embassy of Israel and Operation Benjamin leave small stones on the gravestone of U.S. Cpl. Sam Cordova as an act of remembrance on his 79th death anniversary, during the headstone changing rites at the American Cemetery in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, Tuesday. The Jewish Association of the Philippines, in cooperation with the US Embassy and the Embassy of Israel, changed the headstone on Cordova’s grave from a Latin cross to a Star of David, upon the request of his brother Harry Cordova, to reflect the faith under which he lived, fought, and died during World War II.