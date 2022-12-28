MULTIMEDIA

Flood aftermath in Misamis Occidental

Angelica Villarta, handout/AFP

This handout photo courtesy of Angelica Villarta taken on Tuesday and received on Wednesday shows residents surveying damage caused by heavy rain and floods in Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental.

The death toll from floods in the Philippines has risen to 25, officials said on December 28, with storms expected to dump more rain over the hardest-hit southern and central regions.