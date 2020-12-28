Home > News MULTIMEDIA Preparing for Rizal Day ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 28 2020 02:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways replaces flags at the Dr. Jose Rizal National Monument on Monday. Rizal Day commemorates the execution of Dr. Jose Rizal by the Spanish colonial government in Bagumbayan (now known as Rizal Park) on December 30, 1896. Read More: Rizal Day preparations for Rizal Day Jose Rizal Rizal Park Rizal Monument national hero /spotlight/12/28/20/beyond-covid-19-mental-health-antibiotic-resistance-and-other-health-woes-in-2021/life/12/28/20/16-food-trays-you-can-order-for-media-noche-new-years-day-feasts/news/12/28/20/duterte-signs-p45-trillion-2021-national-budget/news/12/28/20/duterte-orders-gratuity-pay-for-contractual-job-order-govt-workers/overseas/12/28/20/indonesia-bans-international-visitors-for-2-weeks-over-new-virus-variant