Preparing for Rizal Day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 28 2020 02:45 PM

A personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways replaces flags at the Dr. Jose Rizal National Monument on Monday. Rizal Day commemorates the execution of Dr. Jose Rizal by the Spanish colonial government in Bagumbayan (now known as Rizal Park) on December 30, 1896.
 

