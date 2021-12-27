MULTIMEDIA
Traveling across flood in Sorsogon
Photo courtesy of Michael Fugnit
Posted at Dec 27 2021 05:08 PM
A motorist navigates a flooded road in Sta. Magdalena, Sorsogon on Monday. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant as moderate to heavy rains are expected in Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Catanduanes, Albay, and Sorsogon. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible in CALABARZON, Aurora, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and the rest of Bicol Region in the next 24 hours.
