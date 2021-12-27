Home  >  News

Photo courtesy of Michael Fugnit

Traveling across flood

A motorist navigates a flooded road in Sta. Magdalena, Sorsogon on Monday. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant as moderate to heavy rains are expected in Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Catanduanes, Albay, and Sorsogon. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible in CALABARZON, Aurora, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and the rest of Bicol Region in the next 24 hours. 

