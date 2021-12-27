MULTIMEDIA

Traveling across flood in Sorsogon

Photo courtesy of Michael Fugnit

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A motorist navigates a flooded road in Sta. Magdalena, Sorsogon on Monday. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant as moderate to heavy rains are expected in Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Catanduanes, Albay, and Sorsogon. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible in CALABARZON, Aurora, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and the rest of Bicol Region in the next 24 hours.