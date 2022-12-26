NCRPO facilitates surrender of alleged NPA

MULTIMEDIA

NCRPO facilitates surrender of alleged members of CPP-NPA-NDF

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Alleged former members of the CPP-NPA-NDF walk past various weapons and ammunition, as officers of the National Capital Region Police Office facilitate their surrender at Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig on Monday. According to the NCRPO, around 200 former rebels surrendered in response to government’s call to give up armed struggle and return to mainstream society following the death of CPP-NPA founder Jose Maria Sison.