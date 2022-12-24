Flooding in Llorente, Eastern Samar

MULTIMEDIA
Residents rescued as floodwaters rise in Eastern Samar
Llorente MDRRMO
Posted at Dec 24 2022 05:30 PM
Members of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Llorente rescue residents as floodwaters rise in Barangay Naubay, Llorente, Eastern Samar on Saturday. The shear line affecting Visayas is forecast to bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains, which may cause flooding in and landslide in the region, according to weather bureau PAGASA.
