Flooding in Llorente, Eastern Samar

MULTIMEDIA

Residents rescued as floodwaters rise in Eastern Samar

Llorente MDRRMO

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Llorente rescue residents as floodwaters rise in Barangay Naubay, Llorente, Eastern Samar on Saturday. The shear line affecting Visayas is forecast to bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains, which may cause flooding in and landslide in the region, according to weather bureau PAGASA.