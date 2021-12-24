MULTIMEDIA
Typhoon Odette destroys homes in Palawan
OVP handout
Posted at Dec 24 2021 10:06 AM | Updated as of Dec 24 2021 10:32 AM
Houses with damaged roofs stand in a village on Thursday in Roxas, Palawan a week after Typhoon Odette barreled through the province. The typhoon made several landfalls in nine provinces from Mindanao to the Visayas, leaving widespread damage that could run into billions of pesos.
