Typhoon Odette destroys homes in Palawan

Houses with damaged roofs stand in a village on Thursday in Roxas, Palawan a week after Typhoon Odette barreled through the province. The typhoon made several landfalls in nine provinces from Mindanao to the Visayas, leaving widespread damage that could run into billions of pesos.

