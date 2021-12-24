Home  >  News

Typhoon Odette destroys homes in Palawan

OVP handout

Posted at Dec 24 2021 10:06 AM | Updated as of Dec 24 2021 10:32 AM

Odette destroys homes in Palawan

Houses with damaged roofs stand in a village on Thursday in Roxas, Palawan a week after Typhoon Odette barreled through the province. The typhoon made several landfalls in nine provinces from Mindanao to the Visayas, leaving widespread damage that could run into billions of pesos. 

