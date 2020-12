MULTIMEDIA

A timely reminder amid the pandemic

Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor’s Office

Members of the Baysulangpu Society put finishing touches on a mural along Sen. Benigno Aquino Avenue in Mandurriao District, Iloilo City on Thursday. The 100-meter mural shows historic landmarks and festivals in Iloilo City as well as a tribute to all frontliners.