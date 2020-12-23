Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Increasing PNR trains' capacity

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 23 2020 01:21 PM

Increasing PNR trains' capacity

The Philippine National Railways (PNR) officially unveils its newest train sets consisting of three (3) locomotive and fifteen (15) passenger coaches at the Manila Harbor Center in Manila, Wednesday, as part of the PNR Management re-fleeting strategy. The re-fleeting project will increase PNR’s capacity to carry up to 1,250 passengers per set per trip.
 

Read More:  transportation   PNR   Philippine National Railway   passenger coaches   multimedia   multimedia photo  