Increasing PNR trains' capacity

The Philippine National Railways (PNR) officially unveils its newest train sets consisting of three (3) locomotive and fifteen (15) passenger coaches at the Manila Harbor Center in Manila, Wednesday, as part of the PNR Management re-fleeting strategy. The re-fleeting project will increase PNR’s capacity to carry up to 1,250 passengers per set per trip.

