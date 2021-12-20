Home  >  News

Typhoon Odette damages road in Palawan

Photo courtesy of John Mark Buñag

Posted at Dec 20 2021 11:44 AM

Typhoon Odette damages road, bridges in Palawan

Residents cross a damaged bridge in Puerto Princesa on Sunday. The heavy rains brought by typhoon Odette caused landslides and damaged roads, forcing residents to take a hike for hours from Puerto Princesa to northern municipalities of the province like Roxas, where the typhoon made its 9th landfall on December 17. 

