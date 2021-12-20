Typhoon Odette damages road, bridges in Palawan

MULTIMEDIA
Typhoon Odette damages road in Palawan
Photo courtesy of John Mark Buñag
Posted at Dec 20 2021 11:44 AM
Residents cross a damaged bridge in Puerto Princesa on Sunday. The heavy rains brought by typhoon Odette caused landslides and damaged roads, forcing residents to take a hike for hours from Puerto Princesa to northern municipalities of the province like Roxas, where the typhoon made its 9th landfall on December 17.
- /entertainment/12/20/21/how-jane-de-leon-handled-her-wardrobe-malfunction
- /news/12/20/21/less-than-50-dead-from-odette-in-cebu-province-gov
- /spotlight/12/20/21/timeline-key-moments-of-covid-19-pandemic
- /sports/12/20/21/nba-buddy-hield-helps-short-handed-kings-down-spurs
- /news/12/20/21/ph-nakilahok-sa-largest-gaming-convention-sa-s-korea