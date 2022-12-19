MULTIMEDIA
Marcos attends AFP anniversary
Rey S. Baniquet, PNA
Posted at Dec 19 2022 05:59 PM | Updated as of Dec 19 2022 06:31 PM
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (right) leads the 87th anniversary celebration of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Monday. In his speech, Marcos lauded the AFP citing its role in the "significant decline" of the communist insurgency in the country. Also in photo is AFP Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro (2nd to the right).
