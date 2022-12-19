MULTIMEDIA

Marcos attends AFP anniversary

Rey S. Baniquet, PNA

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (right) leads the 87th anniversary celebration of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Monday. In his speech, Marcos lauded the AFP citing its role in the "significant decline" of the communist insurgency in the country. Also in photo is AFP Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro (2nd to the right).

