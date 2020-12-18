Home  >  News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2020 03:24 PM

Workers replenish dolomite in Manila Bay

Workers replenish crushed dolomite at the Manila Bay on Friday after a series of typhoons in November dumped trash and washed out portions of the artificial beach. Critics of the dolomite sand project, which is part of DENR’s Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program, have questioned the safety and necessity of the project costing some P389 million at a time when the country is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

