Home > News MULTIMEDIA Workers replenish dolomite in Manila Bay George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 18 2020 03:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Workers replenish crushed dolomite at the Manila Bay on Friday after a series of typhoons in November dumped trash and washed out portions of the artificial beach. Critics of the dolomite sand project, which is part of DENR’s Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program, have questioned the safety and necessity of the project costing some P389 million at a time when the country is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Pangilinan seeks probe on Manila Bay dolomite sand project WATCH: Dolomite beach survives Typhoon Ulysses Read More: Dolomite Manila Bay Manila Bay dolomite crushed dolomite Manila Bay white sand project Manila Bay beach multimedia multimedia photos /news/12/18/20/pangilinan-officials-leading-covid-19-response-should-get-their-act-straight-on-vaccine-rollout/news/12/18/20/house-leader-leonen-impeachment-rap-to-wait-until-next-year/entertainment/12/18/20/elha-nympha-super-happy-sa-pagtatapos-ng-kanyang-quarantine-love/business/12/18/20/ecop-hits-call-to-mandate-employers-to-shoulder-workers-covid-19-vaccination/video/news/12/18/20/bilang-ng-naka-admit-na-covid-19-patients-sa-3-ospital-sa-maynila-mababa-pa