Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

President Duterte unveils new MRT-7 trains

Alberto Alcain, Presidential Photo

Posted at Dec 16 2021 11:35 PM

New trains for MRT-7 unveiled

President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his speech during the unveiling of brand- new train sets for the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7) along Commonwealth Avenue in Diliman, Quezon City on Thursday. During the unveiling, Duterte said the government will ensure that the MRT-7, which runs from North Avenue, Quezon City to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, will be “partially operational” by the fourth quarter of 2022.

 

Read More:  MRT-7   Rodrigo Duterte   transportation   transport   infrastructure   Build Build Build  