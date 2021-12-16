New trains for MRT-7 unveiled

MULTIMEDIA

President Duterte unveils new MRT-7 trains

Alberto Alcain, Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his speech during the unveiling of brand- new train sets for the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7) along Commonwealth Avenue in Diliman, Quezon City on Thursday. During the unveiling, Duterte said the government will ensure that the MRT-7, which runs from North Avenue, Quezon City to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, will be “partially operational” by the fourth quarter of 2022.