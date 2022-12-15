'Bisita, Be My Guest' program launched

MULTIMEDIA

DOT, DMW, partners launch 'Bisita, Be My Guest' program

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Region-specific products go for sale during the launch of the "Bisita, Be My Guest" program in Pasay City on Thursday, which aims to engage the active participation of Filipinos to promote the country. The promotional campaign urges OFWs and overseas Filipinos to invite foreigners to visit the country for a chance to avail of perks and win raffle prizes.