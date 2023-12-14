Another transport strike vs franchise consolidation

MULTIMEDIA

Another transport strike as deadline for franchise consolidation nears

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of several jeepney associations hold a protest as they begin another transport strike at the University of the Philippines in Diliman Quezon City on December 14, 2023. A number of transport groups expressed concern about the scheduled deadline for 'franchise consolidation' mandated by the PUV modernization program on December 31