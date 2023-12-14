Another transport strike vs franchise consolidation

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Another transport strike as deadline for franchise consolidation nears Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 14 2023 12:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of several jeepney associations hold a protest as they begin another transport strike at the University of the Philippines in Diliman Quezon City on December 14, 2023. A number of transport groups expressed concern about the scheduled deadline for 'franchise consolidation' mandated by the PUV modernization program on December 31 Read More: PUV modernization transport strike franchise consolidation transportation /video/business/12/14/23/maharlika-fund-chief-says-inspired-to-work-for-filipinos/news/12/14/23/philippines-deports-180-chinese-detained-in-anti-trafficking-raid/sports/12/14/23/nba-giannis-scores-64-in-bucks-win-lakers-down-spurs/video/overseas/12/14/23/beijings-forbidden-city-blanketed-in-snow/classified-odd/12/14/23/chinese-mourners-use-ai-to-digitally-resurrect-the-dead