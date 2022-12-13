BJMP allows face-to-face visits for PDLs after 2 years

MULTIMEDIA

BJMP resumes face-to-face visits for PDLs after 2 years

ABS-CBN News

A jail guard from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) stands guard as Persons Deprived of Liberty talk to their visitors at the Manila City Jail on Tuesday. The BJMP have recently allowed scheduled contact visits of immediate family members to PDLs two years after its suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.