Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

BJMP resumes face-to-face visits for PDLs after 2 years

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 13 2022 04:32 PM

BJMP allows face-to-face visits for PDLs after 2 years

A jail guard from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) stands guard as Persons Deprived of Liberty talk to their visitors at the Manila City Jail on Tuesday. The BJMP have recently allowed scheduled contact visits of immediate family members to PDLs two years after its suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More:  BJMP   Bureau of Jail Management and Penology   Manila City Jail   PDL   inmate   Person Deprived of Liberty   coronavirus   COVID19   jail visits  