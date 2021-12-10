Groups hold protest on International Human Rights Day

MULTIMEDIA

Multi-sectoral groups hold protest to commemorate International Human Rights Day

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Representatives of multi-sectoral groups pull an effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte during a protest commemorating International Human Rights Day at the University Avenue in University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City on Friday. The protestors said President Duterte should be held accountable for his “countless human rights violations against the Filipino people," and they also called for the junking in its entirety of the anti-terror law and the abolition of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

