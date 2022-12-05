MULTIMEDIA

LRT-1 Roosevelt Station reopens

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The LRT-1 Roosevelt Station in Quezon City reopens to the public on Monday, after completing its readiness tests, trial runs, maintenance works, and exercises to be integrated into the rail line's new signaling system. Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) will be implementing a new train service schedule starting December 5, with last trip leaving the Baclaran Station at 10:00PM, then 10:15PM from Roosevelt Station during weekdays. Weekend and holiday schedules will be at 9:30PM from Baclaran and 9:45p.m. from Roosevelt station.