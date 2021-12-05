Aurora Quezon Elem School prepares for reopening

Home > News MULTIMEDIA A day before face-to-face class resumes in NCR ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 05 2021 08:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Last-minute preparations are done a day before the pilot testing of face-to-face classes at the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on Sunday. Twenty eight schools in Metro Manila join the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes in the country after nearly 2 years of closure and distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Read More: face-to-face class Aurora Quezon Elementary School Manila DepEd COVID-19 coronavirus /video/sports/12/05/21/bikolanang-para-dancer-sasabak-sa-world-championship/video/news/12/05/21/pagpapabuti-sa-healthcare-system-tinalakay-ng-mga-presidentiables/video/news/12/05/21/bahay-kotse-premyo-sa-mga-bakunado-sa-cebu-city/sports/12/05/21/shiga-loses-7th-straight-niigata-crushed-by-akita/sports/12/05/21/purefoods-outlast-meralco-to-rule-leg-4-of-pba-3x3