Aurora Quezon Elem School prepares for reopening

A day before face-to-face class resumes in NCR

Last-minute preparations are done a day before the pilot testing of face-to-face classes at the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on Sunday. Twenty eight schools in Metro Manila join the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes in the country after nearly 2 years of closure and distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News