Vigilance after a blast in Mindanao State University

Merlyn Manos, AFP

Military personnel stand guard at the entrance of a gymnasium while police investigators (background) look for evidence after a bomb attack at Mindanao State University in Marawi, capital of Lanao del Sur province, on December 3, 2023. At least four people were killed and dozens wounded after a blast during a Catholic Mass in the southern Philippines on December 3, officials said.