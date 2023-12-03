MULTIMEDIA
Vigilance after a blast in Mindanao State University
Merlyn Manos, AFP
Posted at Dec 03 2023 01:11 PM
Military personnel stand guard at the entrance of a gymnasium while police investigators (background) look for evidence after a bomb attack at Mindanao State University in Marawi, capital of Lanao del Sur province, on December 3, 2023. At least four people were killed and dozens wounded after a blast during a Catholic Mass in the southern Philippines on December 3, officials said.
