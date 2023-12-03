Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Vigilance after a blast in Mindanao State University

Merlyn Manos, AFP

Posted at Dec 03 2023 01:11 PM

Vigilance after a blast in Mindanao State University

Military personnel stand guard at the entrance of a gymnasium while police investigators (background) look for evidence after a bomb attack at Mindanao State University in Marawi, capital of Lanao del Sur province, on December 3, 2023. At least four people were killed and dozens wounded after a blast during a Catholic Mass in the southern Philippines on December 3, officials said. 

Read More:  Mindanao State University   bomb attack   Marawi   Lanao Del Sur  