Strengthening PH Navy

MULTIMEDIA

PH Navy commissions new missile crafts

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 28 2022 04:10 PM

A Philippine Navy personnel attends to his tasks during the commissioning of and send-off ceremony for two new Fast Attack Interdiction Craft-Missile (FAIC-M) boats named BRP Nestor Acero (PG901) and BRP Lolinato To-ong (PG902) at the Commodore Divino Pier (CDP), Naval Station Jose Andran (NSJA) at Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Monday. The missile boats are two out of nine FAICS-Ms acquired by the country to enhance the Philippine Navy's capabilities.