Riders celebrate National Bicycle Day

Riders celebrate 2021 National Bicycle Day
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 28 2021 12:46 PM

Bikers ride out from Quezon City to Navotas led by the National Bicycle Organization with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on National Bicycle Day, Sunday. Bicycle usage and demand for better cycling infrastructure in the country emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's a wishlist for Manila's biking community, from two guys who bike a lot