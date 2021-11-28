Home  >  News

Riders celebrate 2021 National Bicycle Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 28 2021 12:46 PM

Riders celebrate National Bicycle Day

Bikers ride out from Quezon City to Navotas led by the National Bicycle Organization with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on National Bicycle Day, Sunday. Bicycle usage and demand for better cycling infrastructure in the country emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

