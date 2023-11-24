MULTIMEDIA

MOA globe lights up against VAW

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People take photos by the Mall of Asia Globe in Pasay showing a video displaying a campaign to end violence against women on Friday. The video, which runs for an hour, is a symbolic act of commitment to end gender-based violence by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW), and SM Cares.