MULTIMEDIA
MOA globe lights up against VAW
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 24 2023 09:46 PM
People take photos by the Mall of Asia Globe in Pasay showing a video displaying a campaign to end violence against women on Friday. The video, which runs for an hour, is a symbolic act of commitment to end gender-based violence by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW), and SM Cares.
