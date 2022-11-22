Home > News MULTIMEDIA US Vice President Kamala Harris visits Palawan Haiyun Jiang, AFP/ Pool Posted at Nov 22 2022 02:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Puerto Princesa International Airport before visiting a local village in Palawan on Tuesday. Harris, the highest ranking US official to visit Palawan, will meet with fisherfolk and members of the Philippine Coast Guard to show solidarity and commitment to defend the Philippines amid concerns in the West Philippine Sea. US VP Harris visits Philippine island near China-claimed waters Read More: Kamala Harris US Vice President Palawan Puerto Princesa /news/11/22/22/2-patay-sa-serye-ng-pamamaril-sa-cotabato-city/entertainment/11/22/22/probinsyano-atbp-mapapanood-sa-abs-cbn-superview/sports/11/22/22/wild-rift-riot-games-to-form-asia-league-in-2023/classified-odd/11/22/22/delivery-rider-sinundan-ang-manganganak-na-buntis-sa-clinic/video/business/11/22/22/lack-of-crypto-regulations-led-to-ftx-collapse-pdax