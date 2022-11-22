Home  >  News

US Vice President Kamala Harris visits Palawan

US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Puerto Princesa International Airport before visiting a local village in Palawan on Tuesday. Harris, the highest ranking US official to visit Palawan, will meet with fisherfolk and members of the Philippine Coast Guard to show solidarity and commitment to defend the Philippines amid concerns in the West Philippine Sea. 

