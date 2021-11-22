Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, US ships in PH Sea

MULTIMEDIA

Naval forces from 5 nations join multilateral exercise in the Philippine Sea

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith, U.S. Navy photo

Fifteen ships from the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, German Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. Navy sail in formation during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX), on Sunday. ANNUALEX 2021 is a multilateral exercise conducted by elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, German, JMSDF and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval inoperability and a joint commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.