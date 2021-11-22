Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, US ships in PH Sea

MULTIMEDIA
Naval forces from 5 nations join multilateral exercise in the Philippine Sea
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith, U.S. Navy photo
Posted at Nov 22 2021 11:36 AM
Fifteen ships from the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, German Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. Navy sail in formation during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX), on Sunday. ANNUALEX 2021 is a multilateral exercise conducted by elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, German, JMSDF and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval inoperability and a joint commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.
