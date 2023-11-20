MULTIMEDIA
Libreng Sakay as transport strike begins
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 20 2023 01:13 PM
Commuters board a Free Ride (Libreng Sakay) bus service provided by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) in Monumento, Caloocan, as groups begin their transport strike on November 20, 2023. The 3-day transport strike was organized to protest against the December 31 deadline for franchise consolidation under the Public Utility Vehicles Modernization program.
