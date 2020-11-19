MULTIMEDIA
A week after Typhoon Ulysses
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 19 2020 09:57 AM
Residents wade through thick mud in Kasiglahan Village, Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez, Rizal on November 18, a week after Typhoon Ulysses struck. Typhoon Ulysses dumped 356mm amount of rainfall, as recorded from the PAGASA Tanay station, which brought massive flooding in Kasiglahan Village that stranded thousands of residents last November 12.
