Relief for Linao East residents

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Residents of Linao East in Tuguegarao, Cagayan line up to receive relief goods on Monday as the floods in the remaining parts of the barangay and adjacent areas, brought by Typhoon Ulysses last November 12, continue to subside. At least 22 were reported killed and tens of thousands affected in Region 2 according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council.