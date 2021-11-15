Philippines starts pilot face-to-face classes

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Philippines starts pilot face-to-face class in low risk areas Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 15 2021 10:17 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pupils observe minimum health protocols as they attend the first day of limited face-to-face classes at the Longos Elementary School in Barangay Pangapisan in Alaminos City, Pangasinan on Monday. Department of Education (DepEd) and Department of Health (DOH) selected 100 schools in COVID-19 “low risk” areas to participate in the pilot face-to-face classes. Philippines to start pilot run of face-to-face classes Monday Read More: COVID19 COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus pilot face-to-face class. DepEd Longos Elementary School /sports/11/16/21/nba-hield-fox-help-kings-blow-out-pistons/business/11/16/21/globe-signs-exclusivity-agreement-with-sgs-st-telemedia/sports/11/16/21/italy-in-world-cup-playoffs-after-northern-ireland-draw/sports/11/16/21/celtics-bounce-back-to-avenge-earlier-loss-to-cleveland/sports/11/16/21/wizards-charge-back-in-4th-quarter-to-defeat-pelicans