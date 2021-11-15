Philippines starts pilot face-to-face classes

MULTIMEDIA

Philippines starts pilot face-to-face class in low risk areas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Pupils observe minimum health protocols as they attend the first day of limited face-to-face classes at the Longos Elementary School in Barangay Pangapisan in Alaminos City, Pangasinan on Monday. Department of Education (DepEd) and Department of Health (DOH) selected 100 schools in COVID-19 “low risk” areas to participate in the pilot face-to-face classes.