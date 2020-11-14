MULTIMEDIA

State of calamity in Cagayan

Chiara Zambrano, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

People stand on a mound of soil in Tuguegarao, Cagayan on Saturday as the province experienced record flooding in the wake of Typhoon Ulysses. Cagayan was placed under a state of calamity Saturday as 24 of the province’s 28 towns and 1 city were flooded, according to Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba,