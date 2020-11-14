Home > News MULTIMEDIA State of calamity in Cagayan Chiara Zambrano, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 14 2020 03:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People stand on a mound of soil in Tuguegarao, Cagayan on Saturday as the province experienced record flooding in the wake of Typhoon Ulysses. Cagayan was placed under a state of calamity Saturday as 24 of the province’s 28 towns and 1 city were flooded, according to Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba, Cagayan under state of calamity amid deadly record floods Magat Dam reduces spilling operations as Cagayan Valley sees historic floods Read More: Typhoon Ulysses Tuguegarao Cagayan flood weather disaster state of calamity multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/11/14/20/australia-may-see-first-week-of-no-local-covid-19-transmissions/news/11/14/20/duterte-creates-task-force-to-speed-up-response-rehab-efforts-after-ulysses/news/11/14/20/manila-water-unti-unting-naibabalik-ang-suplay-ng-tubig-sa-mga-apektado-ng-bagyo/news/11/14/20/lgus-can-lift-covid-19-restrictions-to-grant-groups-media-access-to-ulysses-hit-areas-dilg-chief/business/11/14/20/dahil-sa-balita-sa-covid-19-vaccine-big-time-oil-price-hike-nagbabadya