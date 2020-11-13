Home > News MULTIMEDIA Still no power in Virac George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 13 2020 10:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Virac town residents light candles and spend time outside their homes, as electricity remains unavailable in parts of Catanduanes on Friday, almost two weeks after Super Typhoon Rolly devastated the region. The Department of Energy is aiming to restore power in Catanduanes before Christmas. Read More: Typhoon Rolly RollyPH Rolly aftermath typhoon aftermath Virac Catanduanes electricity DOE Department of Energy multimedia multimedia photos /sports/11/13/20/mma-eustaquio-wins-belingon-loses-in-one-singapore-card/news/11/13/20/6-dead-9-injured-more-than-100000-displaced-in-calabarzon-due-to-typhoon-ulysses/business/11/13/20/mango-farmers-ng-zambales-umaaray-sa-pinsala-ng-bagyong-ulysses/sports/11/13/20/pba-cone-on-ginebra-qfinals-win-we-played-old-school-basketball/news/multimedia/photo/11/13/20/ulysses-aftermath-evac-center-rizal