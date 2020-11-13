Home  >  News

Still no power in Virac

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 13 2020 10:46 PM

Virac town residents light candles and spend time outside their homes, as electricity remains unavailable in parts of Catanduanes on Friday, almost two weeks after Super Typhoon Rolly devastated the region. The Department of Energy is aiming to restore power in Catanduanes before Christmas. 

