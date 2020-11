MULTIMEDIA

Massive flooding in San Mateo, Rizal

Larry M. Piojo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Rescuers assist residents as flood waters reach rooftops in Felicidad Village in Barangay Banaba, San Mateo, Rizal as Typhoon Ulysses batters Luzon Thursday. PAGASA issued heavy rainfall warning in Metro Manila, CALABARZON and Central Luzon, which will be experienced until Thursday afternoon as Typhoon Ulysses moves northwestward.