MULTIMEDIA

Landslide in typhoon-battered Catanduanes

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Residents attempt to cross a landslide affected portion of the highway in Barangay Marinawa, bordering Bato and Virac, Catanduanes a day after Typhoon Ulysses hit the province on Thursday. Catanduanes had to address anew impacts of Typhon Ulysses days after Super Typoon Rolly damaged almost 90 percent of its infrastructure and agriculture.