Starting them young

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Posted at Nov 10 2022 06:36 PM

Students join nationwide earthquake drill

Students practice evacuation procedures during an earthquake drill at an elementary school in Quezon City on Thursday. A nationwide earthquake drill is conducted every quarter of the year in the country to enhance disaster response among citizens to prevent mass casualties. 

