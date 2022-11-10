Students join nationwide earthquake drill

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Starting them young Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE Posted at Nov 10 2022 06:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students practice evacuation procedures during an earthquake drill at an elementary school in Quezon City on Thursday. A nationwide earthquake drill is conducted every quarter of the year in the country to enhance disaster response among citizens to prevent mass casualties. Read More: earthquake drill students nationwide earthquake drill earthquake /news/11/10/22/doh-reports-1267-new-covid-19-cases-7-deaths/sports/11/10/22/north-cotabato-imus-score-wins-in-pnvf-champions-league/life/11/10/22/miss-intl-bet-hannah-arnold-gets-sendoff-from-dost/news/11/10/22/unang-bahagi-ng-nlex-slex-connector-target-buksan-bago-pasko/news/11/10/22/4-patay-matapos-mahulog-sa-drainage-canal-ang-sinasakyang-tricycle