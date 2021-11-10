Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

MMDA inaugurates stop light at EDSA-Dario Bridge U-turn slot

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2021 10:47 AM

Easing traffic at EDSA-Dario bridge

Traffic enforcers direct motorists at a U-turn slot along EDSA near Dario Bridge in Quezon City on Wednesday. New traffic lights with features specific for the EDSA bus carousel along EDSA in Quezon City started to operate in an attempt to ease traffic congestion and ensure motorist safety in the area. 

