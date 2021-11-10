Easing traffic at EDSA-Dario bridge

Home > News MULTIMEDIA MMDA inaugurates stop light at EDSA-Dario Bridge U-turn slot Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 10 2021 10:47 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Traffic enforcers direct motorists at a U-turn slot along EDSA near Dario Bridge in Quezon City on Wednesday. New traffic lights with features specific for the EDSA bus carousel along EDSA in Quezon City started to operate in an attempt to ease traffic congestion and ensure motorist safety in the area. Read More: MMDA EDSA Carousel bus lane EDSA- Dario bridge Quezon City traffic /news/11/10/21/duterte-wants-space-for-2022-bets-to-campaign-in-person/news/11/10/21/eo-lifting-face-shield-mandate-within-iskos-power-marikina-mayor/sports/11/10/21/chelsea-power-to-seven-goal-thrashing-of-servette/video/news/11/10/21/pdea-mum-on-jefry-tupas-presence-in-drug-party/news/11/10/21/philippines-eyes-15m-covid-vaccinations-in-3-day-drive