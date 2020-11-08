MULTIMEDIA
Post-Undas visit at Manila North Cemetery
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 08 2020 04:59 PM
Visitors flock to the Manila North Cemetery on Sunday, days after cemeteries across the country were temporarily closed. The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease closed cemeteries around the country from October 29 to November 4 during the annual observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls Day to curb the spread of COVID-19.
