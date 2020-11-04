Home > News MULTIMEDIA Damaged structures in Bato, Catanduanes Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 04 2020 01:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Aerial photo taken in Bato, Catanduanes on Wednesday, 3 days after Super Typhoon Rolly made its first landfall there, shows the damage in the coastal town. The local government of Bato reported zero casualties, with at least 2,000 houses totally destroyed and at least 3,000 houses partially damaged. ‘Devastated kami’: Catanduanes seeks aid in wake of super typhoon 'Rolly' 'Akala ko mamamatay ako': Doktor ibinahagi ang karanasan sa hagupit ni 'Rolly' Read More: Super Typhoon Rolly Bato Catanduanes destroyed house /sports/11/04/20/football-maradona-undergoes-successful-brain-surgery-on-blood-clot/overseas/11/04/20/aegean-quake-toll-rises-to-115-as-search-continues-in-turkeys-izmir/overseas/11/04/20/as-japan-moves-to-revive-its-countryside-pandemic-chases-many-from-cities/news/11/04/20/40-pamilya-nasunugan-sa-maynila/life/11/04/20/watch-behind-the-scenes-at-nadine-lustres-birthday-shoot