Damaged structures in Bato, Catanduanes

Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News

Aerial photo taken in Bato, Catanduanes on Wednesday, 3 days after Super Typhoon Rolly made its first landfall there, shows the damage in the coastal town. The local government of Bato reported zero casualties, with at least 2,000 houses totally destroyed and at least 3,000 houses partially damaged.