Japanese PM in PH on official state visit

Rene Dila, PPA pool

Posted at Nov 03 2023 06:50 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Trasportation Secretary Jaime Bautista offer flowers during the wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal in Manila on Friday for a two-day official state visit. Kishida is visiting the country as the Philippines and Japan boost economic and security ties amid China’s aggression n the West Philippine Sea. 

