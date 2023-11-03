MULTIMEDIA

Japanese PM in PH on official state visit

Rene Dila, PPA pool

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Trasportation Secretary Jaime Bautista offer flowers during the wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal in Manila on Friday for a two-day official state visit. Kishida is visiting the country as the Philippines and Japan boost economic and security ties amid China’s aggression n the West Philippine Sea.