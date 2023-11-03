Home > News MULTIMEDIA Japanese PM in PH on official state visit Rene Dila, PPA pool Posted at Nov 03 2023 06:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Trasportation Secretary Jaime Bautista offer flowers during the wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal in Manila on Friday for a two-day official state visit. Kishida is visiting the country as the Philippines and Japan boost economic and security ties amid China’s aggression n the West Philippine Sea. Japan PM's visit to PH to boost security ties: expert Japan, Philippines to boost economic, security ties amid China rise Read More: Dumio Kishida wreath-laying Japanese Prime Minister /video/overseas/11/03/23/toxic-haze-air-pollution-in-new-delhi-reaches-severe-category/video/sports/11/03/23/steve-kerr-says-nba-should-have-shorter-season/news/11/03/23/sigalot-sa-west-philippine-sea-tinalakay-sa-indonesia/life/11/03/23/tiktok-names-finalists-in-foryoupelikula-film-fest/sports/11/03/23/mcfasolver-tech-centrale-to-represent-ph-in-vietnam-3x3