MULTIMEDIA
Rolly destroy's church in Malinao, Albay
John Michael Magdasoc, AP
Posted at Nov 03 2020 06:57 PM
The roof of the St. Francis of Assisi church in Malinao town in Albay was damaged, and its pews are in disarray, as seen in this Nov. 3, 2020 photo, two days after Typhoon Rolly hit the province. The typhoon, the world's strongest this year so far, left at least 20 people dead in the Bicol region.
