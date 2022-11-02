MULTIMEDIA

Relatives remember missing loved ones

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Relatives light candles while holding photographs of their missing kin as they offer flowers and prayers for the disappeared on All Soul's day at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Wednesday. Thousands of political activists have been documented as missing, including 926 from the martial law era of then president Ferdinand Marcos, according to the group Families of Victims of Involuntary Disappearance (FIND).