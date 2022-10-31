Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

In need of rescue

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2022 03:38 PM

Rescue vehicle toppled by Paeng floods

Residents walk past an overturned rescue vehicle after flood water subsided in San Antonio 1, Noveleta, Cavite on Monday. The heavy rainfall brought by tropical storm Paeng caused river walls along Ylang-ylang river to collapse, inundating 12 barangays in Noveleta, Cavite, the worst in the area after Ondoy in 2009, according to local officials. 

Read More:  tropical storm Paeng   San Antonio 1   Noveleta   Cavite   flooding   Ylang Ylang River   Paeng   PaengPH   Nalgae   Noveleta Cavite   flood   baha   rescue vehicle   rescue  