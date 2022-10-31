Rescue vehicle toppled by Paeng floods

Home > News MULTIMEDIA In need of rescue Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 31 2022 03:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents walk past an overturned rescue vehicle after flood water subsided in San Antonio 1, Noveleta, Cavite on Monday. The heavy rainfall brought by tropical storm Paeng caused river walls along Ylang-ylang river to collapse, inundating 12 barangays in Noveleta, Cavite, the worst in the area after Ondoy in 2009, according to local officials. Massive floods in Noveleta 'worst since Ondoy': mayor Read More: tropical storm Paeng San Antonio 1 Noveleta Cavite flooding Ylang Ylang River Paeng PaengPH Nalgae Noveleta Cavite flood baha rescue vehicle rescue /business/10/31/22/inflation-to-range-71-to-79-pct-in-october-bsp/overseas/10/31/22/china-to-ease-mainland-residents-travel-to-macau/sports/10/31/22/uaap-jack-animam-thrilled-to-debut-as-game-analyst/news/10/31/22/marcos-cracks-joke-at-japan-trip-rumor-during-paeng-onslaught/news/10/31/22/ilang-sementeryo-dinagsa-matapos-isara-dahil-sa-paeng