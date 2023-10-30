MULTIMEDIA

From Makati to Taguig: Barangay Rizal residents cast votes

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents arrive to cast their votes for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in Barangay Rizal, a newly designated barangay in Taguig City on Monday. Barangay Rizal is one of the 10 barangays which were formerly part of Makati City and were turned over to the city of Taguig in August after the Supreme Court ruling giving Taguig jurisdiction over The Fort.