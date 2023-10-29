MULTIMEDIA

All set for BSKE

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Quezon City teachers acting as Election officers prepare election materials to be used in their respective precincts on October 29, 2023, the eve of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections. Voting for officials in the country's smallest political and administrative unit resumes after three postponements since 2018.