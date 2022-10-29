MULTIMEDIA

Zamboanga City declares state of calamity in Paeng aftermath

Photo courtesy Darwin Aquino

Zamboanga City residents clean their homes after being damaged by tropical storm Paeng on Saturday. Paeng displaced some 5,106 families from 42 barangays as the Sanggunian Panglunsod approved on the same day the CDRRM Council's recommendation to declare the City under State of Calamity.