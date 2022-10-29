Home > News MULTIMEDIA Zamboanga City declares state of calamity in Paeng aftermath Photo courtesy Darwin Aquino Posted at Oct 29 2022 05:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Zamboanga City residents clean their homes after being damaged by tropical storm Paeng on Saturday. Paeng displaced some 5,106 families from 42 barangays as the Sanggunian Panglunsod approved on the same day the CDRRM Council's recommendation to declare the City under State of Calamity. Read More: Paeng Paeng PH Tropical Storm Paeng Zamboanga City State of Calamity Paeng aftermath /overseas/10/30/22/dozens-of-cardiac-arrests-at-seoul-halloween-gatherings/news/10/30/22/29-million-filipino-families-went-hungry-in-q3-2022/news/10/30/22/paeng-passes-laguna-de-bay-metro-manila-2nd-cyclone-nears/sports/10/29/22/tennis-alex-eala-falls-in-w80-france-semis/news/10/29/22/na-trap-na-po-kami-mga-residente-sa-laguna-cavite-humingi-ng-rescue