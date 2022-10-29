Paeng floods in Leyte force evacuations

MULTIMEDIA

Rescue ops in Leyte as Paeng batters PH

Handout, Philippine Coast Guard via AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

This handout photo taken on Friday and received from the Philippine Coast Guard on Saturday shows rescue workers evacuating people from a flooded area due to heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Paeng in Hilongos, Leyte. Landslides and flooding in the southern Philippines killed at dozens of people on October 28, according to an official tally, with rescuers racing against time to save residents of a mountain village that was buried in mud.