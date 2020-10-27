MULTIMEDIA

Remembering a loved one

Eloisa Lopez, ABS-CBN News

A boy attempts to keep a candle lit at a cemetery flooded by Typhoon Quinta in Masantol town, Pampanga, a few days before memorial parks nationwide close during the All Souls’ Day weekend as a measure against the spread of COVID-19. The typhoon flooded large swaths of Luzon and displaced some 150,000 persons while leaving four dead.