Home > News MULTIMEDIA Remembering a loved one Eloisa Lopez, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 27 2020 11:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A boy attempts to keep a candle lit at a cemetery flooded by Typhoon Quinta in Masantol town, Pampanga, a few days before memorial parks nationwide close during the All Souls' Day weekend as a measure against the spread of COVID-19. The typhoon flooded large swaths of Luzon and displaced some 150,000 persons while leaving four dead.