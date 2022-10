Sleeping outdoors after Abra quake

MULTIMEDIA

Aftershock safety precaution

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Purificacion Paingan, 89, sits at a shed set up as a temporary sleeping area outside her family’s home in Lagayan town, Abra, Wednesday, a day after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the area. Residents have set up sleeping quarters outdoors as a precaution against possible aftershocks.