Progressive groups slam continuing oil price hike

Groups slam continuing oil price hike
Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 25 2021 05:20 PM
A woman joins a protest as members of Anakpawis and other progressive groups hold a bike ride from Road-10 in Tondo to Mendiola, Manila to call for the scrapping of the current Oil Deregulation Law, on Monday. The group condemned the series of oil price hikes in the country, citing its impact to consumers.
Gov't to release P1 billion worth of fuel subsidies to affected PUV drivers: DBCC