Progressive groups slam continuing oil price hike

Groups slam continuing oil price hike

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

A woman joins a protest as members of Anakpawis and other progressive groups hold a bike ride from Road-10 in Tondo to Mendiola, Manila to call for the scrapping of the current Oil Deregulation Law, on Monday. The group condemned the series of oil price hikes in the country, citing its impact to consumers.