MULTIMEDIA

Inside the Holy Cave of San Pedro Bautista

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A priest walks inside the Holy Cave of San Pedro Bautista where Saint Pedro Bautista prayed during his missionary work in the Philippines. The cave is located under Quezon City’s oldest Catholic church, the Basilica Minore de Santuario de San Pedro Bautista in San Francisco Del Monte, Quezon City, which was founded in 1590.

Church groups and historians are opposing Senate Bill 1882, filed by Senator Lito Lapid, which seeks to rename Del Monte Avenue after the late National Artist Fernando Poe Jr.