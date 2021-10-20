Home  >  News

UAAP athletes receive COVID-19 jabs

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 20 2021 11:01 AM

CHED inoculates UAAP athletes vs COVID-19

University Atlhletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) student-athletes receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines in a ceremonial vaccination event at the Commission on Higher Education in Quezon City Wednesday. The Philippines began the inoculation of children aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities last October 15 and expanded its pilot run to 13 more sites in the National Capital Region. 


 

